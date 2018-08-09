St. Joseph man injured in crash near Osborn

The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Joseph man sustained moderate injuries when a car ran off the road two miles west of Osborn Wednesday morning.

Eighty-two-year-old Billie Gilpin drove the car west on U. S. Highway 36 when it ran off the south side of the road into the median and struck a culvert. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels receiving extensive damage.

An ambulance transported Gilpin to Mosaic Life Care Medical Center of Saint Joseph.

The Patrol reports he wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident with the Stewartsville Fire Department assisting at the scene.

