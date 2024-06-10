St. Joseph man drowns in Missouri River near French Bottom Ramp

In an incident early Sunday morning, a St. Joseph man drowned in the Missouri River while fishing at a public boat dock. Darrel S. Brown, 38, fell into the river and did not resurface, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred just south of the French Bottom Ramp at the public dock. Brown was fishing with a relative when he fell into the water around 4:13 a.m. Multiple agencies, including the Missouri Department of Conservation, St. Joseph Police Department, St. Joseph Fire Department, and Buchanan County Ambulance, responded to the scene to assist in the search efforts.

After an extensive search, Brown’s body was recovered at 12:05 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Buchanan County Medical Examiner Thomas Cates. Brown’s body was then taken to Meierhoffer Funeral Home.

Authorities urge individuals to exercise caution and use safety devices while engaging in such activities.

