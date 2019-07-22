St. Joseph man arrested on failure to appear in Grundy County court

A St. Joseph resident has been arrested after allegedly missing a date earlier this month in the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Thirty-six-year-old Jessie Matthew Harding is scheduled for Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Harding’s original charges involved driving while revoked or suspended as well as receiving stolen property in January of this year. In February, Harding pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor counts and was fined $350 plus ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund.

Harding failed to appear for a show cause hearing July 9th. Bond is listed at $700 on the failure to appear in court warrant.