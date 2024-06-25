St. Clair man goes overboard in Meramec River, receives serious injuries

Share To Your Social Network

A watercraft accident occurred on the Meramec River upstream of the Highway O bridge involving a 1991 Weldbilt 160 boat, resulting in serious injuries to the operator.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kienan M. Sullivan, a 29-year-old male from St. Clair, Missouri, was operating the boat in a northbound direction. Sullivan was standing while navigating downstream when he attempted to make a left turn. During the turn, he was struck by a hanging tree limb, which caused him to be pinned to his engine and subsequently ejected into the river.

The boat continued downstream for approximately 50 yards before colliding with the river’s left bank. Sullivan was seriously injured and was not using a life jacket at the time of the incident. He was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by the Meramec Ambulance District.

The accident was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from Cpl. B. Groves, Cpl. M. White, and Tpr. E. Talleur.

