St. Charles County man pleads guilty to unlicensed sales of firearms

A man from St. Charles County, Missouri on Thursday admitted selling firearms without a license, including over 30 that were recovered at or after crimes.

Harry Trueblood, 69, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of being an unlicensed firearms dealer.

As part of his plea, Trueblood admitted selling firearms to multiple customers of at least 15 gun shows from January of 2021 through May of 2023 despite never having been licensed to deal in firearms and even after being warned that he was committing a crime. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investigating Trueblood after multiple guns recovered in unrelated crimes were traced back to him as the original purchaser. Trueblood sold AR-15-type pistols and handguns to undercover ATF agents before the ATF on Feb. 1, 2023, sent him a cease and desist letter ordering him to stop dealing in firearms without a license. Trueblood continued to sell guns, his plea agreement says.

Agents found at least 250 bills of sale reflecting firearms sales and have traced at least 30 guns recovered in connection with crimes to Trueblood.

Trueblood is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2024.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski is prosecuting the case.