SSM Health in talks with Mosaic to transfer ownership of facilities

SSM Health has signed letters of intent with two Missouri health systems to explore transferring ownership of its ministries in Maryville, Jefferson City, and Mexico.

The Catholic, not-for-profit health system based in Saint Louis is in discussions with Mosaic Life Care based in Saint Joseph to transfer ownership of Saint Francis Hospital—Maryville and affiliated outpatient home care, hospice, and medical group locations in the area.

SSM Health is also in discussions with University of Missouri Health Care to transfer ownership of its ministries in Mid-Missouri. These include Saint Mary’s Hospital—Jefferson City and Saint Mary’s Hospital—Audrain as well as outpatient, home care, hospice, and medical group locations in the region.

SSM Health President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Kaiser says the healthcare industry has shifted over the past several years noting health care systems must integrate all points of service across the entire continuum of care in order to provide safe, high-quality, convenient, and affordable health care services.

Given the close proximity of Mosaic Life Care and MU Health Care’s existing services, SSM Health feels the transition of ownership will best serve Maryville, Jefferson City, and Mexico as well as surrounding communities.

The process is expected to take several months with the terms of the transaction are still being finalized.

