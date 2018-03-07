Springfield woman to be keynote speaker at Better Woman Conference

KyAnne Weaver will speak at this year’s Better Woman Conference at the First Assembly of God in Trenton March 16th and 17th.

Kristi Weyer says Weaver will talk about navigating uncharted waters and notes Weaver has spoken in Trenton before with the women from Hodge Presbyterian Church. Weaver also wrote a book called “Cavewoman Years” about her life as a stay at home mom. She is from the Springfield area.

Doors of the First Assembly of God Activity Center will open the evening of March 16th at 5 o’clock for women to visit vendor tables. A dinner will be served at 6 o’clock, and the service will begin immediately following in the church sanctuary. Doors of the activity center will once again open the morning of March 17th at 8 o’clock for women to visit vendor tables.

A continental breakfast will be available from 8:30 to 9 o’clock, and the service will begin after. Tickets cost $20, and they include both meals and can be purchased at the church office during business hours Monday through Friday or by calling the office at 660-359-4400.

