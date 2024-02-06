Springfield man sentenced to 16 years in prison for meth trafficking

Share To Your Social Network

A Springfield, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court for possessing more than 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing two firearms.

Christopher Kelley, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 16 years and six months in federal prison without parole.

On July 20, 2023, Kelley pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Springfield police officers executed a search warrant at Kelley’s residence on March 11, 2021, and seized more than 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, a Kimber 9mm semi-automatic pistol (that had been reported stolen) from the living room coffee table, a Smith & Wesson .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol from underneath a couch cushion, eight hollow point rounds, $6,842 in cash, two cell phones and drug paraphernalia.

Kelley told investigators he had purchased approximately four to six pounds of methamphetamine each week from his source over the past five or six months.

At the time of this offense, Kelley was wanted on an outstanding warrant for the revocation of his probation in an unrelated state case for his felony conviction of property damage. He also has prior felony convictions for possessing a controlled substance, distributing methamphetamine near a school, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Michael Brown. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

Related