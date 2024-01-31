Springfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegal firearm

Share To Your Social Network

A Springfield, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm.

Antowan L. Wade, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Wade was sentenced as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.

On Aug. 3, 2023, Wade pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 9, 2022, members of the U.S. Probation Office searched Wade’s apartment. Wade was on supervised release after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Officers found a Canik55 9mm semi-automatic pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition under a pillow on the bed in his bedroom.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to have any firearm or ammunition. Wade has two prior felony convictions for bank robbery, a prior felony conviction for the robbery of a Best Buy store in Joplin, Mo., and prior felony convictions for making and passing counterfeit currency and for burglary.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Related