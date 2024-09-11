Springfield man gets 20-year sentence for drug, firearm offenses

A Springfield, Mo., man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute valeryl fentanyl and illegal possession of firearms.

Darrell L. Smith, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool following his conviction on multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute a fentanyl analogue, possession of a fentanyl analogue with intent to distribute, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

On January 11, 2024, Smith was found guilty at trial. The charges stemmed from his role in a drug-trafficking operation in Springfield involving valeryl fentanyl, a substance similar to fentanyl. Authorities discovered Smith and co-defendant Eugene C. Saunders, 51, were selling the drug, which they originally referred to as heroin, in Springfield.

Saunders pleaded guilty to his involvement in the conspiracy and was sentenced to three years in federal prison on August 1, 2023.

The investigation began in August 2019 when law enforcement learned that Smith and Saunders were distributing valeryl fentanyl and that Saunders was storing the drug at Smith’s residence. On August 15, 2019, officers executed search warrants at both Smith and Saunders’ homes.

At Smith’s residence, authorities found a large plastic bag of valeryl fentanyl and 30 individually packaged bags of the drug. Nearby, a loaded magazine for a 9mm pistol was discovered in plain view. Officers also seized body armor, leaning against an infant’s crib, and seven loaded firearms. These firearms included semi-automatic pistols and shotguns, some of which were found in plain sight. Additionally, an eighth firearm was located underneath a couch cushion in a child’s bedroom, where Smith had been at the time of the search.

At Saunders’ residence, law enforcement recovered 69 individually packaged bags of fentanyl. Evidence at trial revealed that Smith had involved the mother of his child in the operation, filming her while she bagged fentanyl. Smith reportedly intended to use this video as leverage in a custody dispute.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon and was investigated by the Springfield Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

