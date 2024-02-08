Springfield brothers, two Kansas men indicted for meth trafficking

Share To Your Social Network

Two Springfield, Mo., men and two Parsons, Kansas, men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy after law enforcement officers seized 100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle being transported from California, as well as several firearms found at a Springfield residence.

Dontrell Anthony Powell, 34, and his brother, Dreshawn Powell, 26, both of Springfield, and Willie Murry, Jr., 41, and Mark Monta Logan, 33, both of Parsons, were charged in a seven-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday Feb. 6. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against the defendants on Jan. 19, 2024, and contains additional charges.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol searched the vehicles on a car hauler at a truck stop in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Jan. 17, 2024. Officers found approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of fake pills believed to contain fentanyl hidden in a subwoofer speaker box in the cargo area of one of the cars, a Dodge Magnum. The driver of the car hauler, whom the affidavit says was not involved in the drug shipment, agreed to deliver the Dodge Magnum to its destination at a parking lot in Springfield.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a controlled delivery later the same day. Dontrell and Dreshawn Powell arrived together and Dontrell Powell met with the driver of the car hauler. Murry and Logan arrived together soon afterward. Dontrell Powell attempted to start the Dodge Magnum, but it would not start. Murray and Logan helped him jump-start the vehicle, which he then drove out of the parking lot as the other defendants followed in their vehicles. Agents followed the three vehicles to Dontrell Powell’s residence, where they were arrested.

Agents searched the residence and found, in addition to the controlled delivery from the Dodge Magnum, an AM-15 pistol, .223 ammunition, several high-capacity magazines with ammunition, more than $100,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. Agents also found a loaded Glock pistol in one of the vehicles, eight cell phones, two shards of crystal methamphetamine inside two large subwoofer boxes in the garage, four more large subwoofer boxes, and drug paraphernalia.

The federal indictment alleges that Dontrell and Dreshawn Powell, Murry, and Logan participated in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2024. In addition to the conspiracy, all four defendants are charged together with one count of attempting to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Dontrell Powell is also charged with one count of money laundering, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Powell allegedly possessed an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 multi-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol on Jan. 18, 2024. Powell allegedly possessed another Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol on June 12, 2022. Dontrell Powell has a prior felony conviction for possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Murry and Logan are also charged together in one count of traveling across state lines from Kansas to Missouri with the intent to carry on or facilitate an unlawful activity (possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine).

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol.

