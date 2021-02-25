Spring Show-Me-Select heifer sale dates set

Spring 2021 Show-Me-Select sale dates are set, says Erin Larimore, coordinator of the University of Missouri Extension program.
The sales give beef herd owners from across the nation the opportunity to bid on top replacement heifers. Bidders get a guaranteed pregnant heifer and data on her genetics. They also receive a sales catalog that gives expected calving dates for the heifers.
Locations, dates, and coordinators
- SEMO Livestock Sales LLC, Fruitland, 7 p.m. Friday, May 7; Erin Larimore, 660-281-5518, [email protected].
- Farmington Regional Stockyards LLC, Farmington, 7 p.m. Friday, May 14; Kendra Graham, 573-756-4539, [email protected].
- Kingsville Livestock Auction, Kingsville, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15; David Hoffman, 816-380-8460, [email protected].
- Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday, May 21; Eldon Cole, 417-466-3102, [email protected].
- South Central Regional Stockyards, Vienna, 6 p.m. Friday, May 21; Anita Ellis, 573-642-0755, [email protected].
- F&T Livestock Market, Palmyra, 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5; Daniel Mallory, 573-985-3911, [email protected].
For past sales results and catalogs, click THIS LINK.