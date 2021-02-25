Spring Show-Me-Select heifer sale dates set

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Spring 2021 Show-Me-Select sale dates are set, says Erin Larimore, coordinator of the University of Missouri Extension program.

The sales give beef herd owners from across the nation the opportunity to bid on top replacement heifers. Bidders get a guaranteed pregnant heifer and data on her genetics. They also receive a sales catalog that gives expected calving dates for the heifers.

Locations, dates, and coordinators

For past sales results and catalogs, click THIS LINK.

