Spring Pastures Meeting to be held on June 2, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a Spring Pasture Meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.

The meeting will be held at the Mercer County Extension Office, located at 505 S. Steward St. in Princeton. Topics include “Weed and Brush Control” presented by Andy Luke, agronomy specialist, and “Common Plants Toxic to Grazing Livestock” presented by Jenna Monnig, a livestock specialist.

The meeting is free to attend, but pre-registration is appreciated for a headcount.

For more information or to register, contact Jenna Monnig at the MU Extension Office in Mercer County at 660-748-3315 or by email at [email protected] .

Photo by Magda V on Unsplash

Related