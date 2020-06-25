Spring Hill School Consignment Auction slated to begin July 1, 2020

The Annual Two-Day Spring Hill School Consignment Auction will be held next week to raise money for the school. The sale will be held one mile west of Jamesport on Route NN. It will start the morning of July 1st at 8 o’clock and July 2nd at 8:30.

Household items, stoves, washing machines, antiques, and collectibles will be sold July 1st. Free donuts and coffee will be served until 8 o’clock, and lunch will also be served.

Two rings July 2nd will begin with buggies at 8:45 and machinery parts at 9 o’clock. There will also be machinery and horses. Breakfast will be served from 6 to 8 o’clock for free will donations.

Any items left after 30 days will become property of the Spring Hill School.

Contact Mose Graber for more information at 660-684-6108.

