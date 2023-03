WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department and Putnam County Partners in Prevention will hold a Spring Fling for daughters and fathers.

The event will be held at the Unionville 4-H Building on March 31st from 6 to 8 pm. The event is for girls in kindergarten through fifth grade and their fathers or significant male figures.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Related