“Spring-A-Palooza” happening April 15th in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring a new spring vendor festival to the area on Saturday, April 15th. Spring-A-Palooza is a local event that showcases over 50 vendor booths of all styles, multiple food trucks with unique offerings, and family fun with inflatables & more.

The event will be held at the Jenkins Expo Center located on the Litton Agri-Science Campus on Highway 190. This new event is sponsored by Clevenger & Associates, Foster Heating & Air Conditioning, Green Hills Communications, Hearing Care Partners, and Sensenich Jeweler and will be open to the public from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on April 15th.

Although Spring-A-Palooza is a first-time event, vendor spaces sold out quickly making it a well-attended and high-quality event. With over 50 booths representing many different types of unique items, crafts, and art, as well as food and fun offerings.

“We are looking forward to hosting Spring-A-Palooza this year,” said Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have contemplated adding a spring vendor event for the community for a few years and have been very pleased with the response. We can’t wait to have people of all ages attend the big event on Saturday, April 15th to support this new endeavor and enjoy a fun-filled spring event in Chillicothe.”

Leading up to the event, the public is encouraged to participate in the “Shop Chillicothe Scavenger Hunt” during the week leading up to Spring-A-Palooza. Over twenty Chamber member retail businesses have a hidden Spring-A-Palooza shopping bag in their store for patrons to find. When they do, they will have the opportunity to grab an entry sheet and then use it to locate seven other bags located throughout Chillicothe. All participants can then turn in their completed entry sheet at Spring-A-Palooza on April 15th for an opportunity to win $50 in Chillicothe Cash. The “Shop Chillicothe Scavenger Hunt” will take place from April 8th through April 15th. All entries must be turned in at the Jenkins Expo Center between 10 am-5 pm on April 15th.

The public is invited to attend Spring-A-Palooza on Saturday, April 15th from 10 am-5 pm at the Jenkins Expo Center. All types of items will be on-site including bath & body items, artwork, handmade items, home décor, jewelry, and much more. There will be several different food trucks on-site offering up amazing selections of coffee, kettle corn, fry bread, tacos, funnel cakes, and American fare to name a few. For the younger attendees, inflatables will be on site along with hair braiding and other activities. Spring-A-Palooza will be a great spring fever reliever for all ages.

Additional information can be found by visiting this link or by calling the Chillicothe Area Chamber at 660-646-4050.

