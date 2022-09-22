Sporadic outages continue to cause headaches for AT&T wireless customers

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A network issue affecting the AT&T Trenton tower is causing customers to not have cell phone service.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports the problem started on Wednesday morning, September 21st, and it affects customers within several miles of Trenton. The company estimates service to be restored sometime on September 22nd. He says only cell phones and wireless services are affected by the problem. DSL and landline phones continue to have service.

The network issue does not affect Spickard residents because they get their AT&T service from a different tower. If and when AT&T provides Briggs with additional information, updates will be posted on the Grundy County, Missouri Emergency Management Facebook page.

You may also check the AT&T outage information page, Once on the page choose “Wireless (mobile phone)” as the service you wish to check on, and input your address in the available slot such as “804 Main St Trenton MO 64683,” then click the black “Check for Outages” button. You do NOT need to click the blue “sign in” button to check for an outage.