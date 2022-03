Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Spickard woman has waived a preliminary hearing and is scheduled next month for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk.

Avery Mock appeared with her attorney on Tuesday in the Associate Division of circuit court where Judge Steve Hudson advanced the case to the April 14th docket for arraignment. Mock’s bond remains at $250,000 cash.

Related