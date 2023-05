Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Spickard woman was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in Pettis County.

Fifty-three-year-old Jolene Long of Spickard received moderate injuries when her car traveled off McCurdy Road and struck an embankment. She was taken by ambulance to Bothwell Regional Hospital in Sedalia.

The car was demolished in the Friday night accident and the report noted Long was using a seat belt.

