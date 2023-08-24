Spickard woman injured in farm accident involving two vehicles

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A rural Spickard woman sustained injuries in a farm accident on Wednesday that involved two vehicles moving through a field. The incident occurred northeast of Spickard at the Hickman farm, situated along the Mercer-Grundy County line.

Allen Hickman reported that a tractor tire was going flat, so he was driving from the field back to the house. His wife, Dawn Hickman, was driving a Gator Utility vehicle to the field to pick him up. Hickman stated that neither of them knew the other was on the move, and their vehicles collided when they met at a blind corner on the road in the field.

Dawn Hickman was transported by Mercer County Ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. She received emergency room treatment for her injuries and was subsequently released. Allen Hickman was not injured.

Related