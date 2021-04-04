Spickard woman facing multiple charges after Friday night stop for exceeding speed limit

Local News April 4, 2021April 4, 2021 KTTN News
Tina Urick stopped by Mercer County Sheriff's Department
Share5
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
5 Shares

A Spickard resident, 57-year old Tina Urick, has been charged in Mercer County with multiple counts of drug-related offenses.

Urick has been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possessing ten grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reported the charges following a vehicle stop on Friday night in Mercer for allegedly exceeding the posted speed limit.

(Photo courtesy Mercer County Sheriff’s Department)

Post Views: 189
Share5
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
5 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com