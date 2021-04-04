Spickard woman facing multiple charges after Friday night stop for exceeding speed limit

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

A Spickard resident, 57-year old Tina Urick, has been charged in Mercer County with multiple counts of drug-related offenses.

Urick has been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possessing ten grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reported the charges following a vehicle stop on Friday night in Mercer for allegedly exceeding the posted speed limit.

(Photo courtesy Mercer County Sheriff’s Department)

