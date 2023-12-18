Spickard woman charged with domestic assault, endangering a child

A Spickard woman faces charges following her alleged involvement in an altercation on Saturday, Dec. 15, in Spickard.

Amber Hines, 34, has been charged with two counts of felony third-degree domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. Bond has been set at $35,500 cash, with Hines scheduled to appear on Jan. 9 in the associate division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Court documents accuse Hines of striking a victim in the face and back with a clenched fist, causing physical pain. Additionally, Hines is alleged to have slapped a second victim, identified as a child under 12 years of age, with an open hand. The misdemeanor charge asserts that Hines acted negligently by engaging in a physical altercation in the presence of a child, creating substantial risk. The information suggests that the two victims reside with Hines.