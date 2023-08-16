Spickard Special Road District to accept bids on a variety of equipment

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard Special Road District Board has announced that it will accept sealed bids for various equipment it has up for sale.

Items available include a skid loader, dump truck, motor grader, backhoe, and a pickup truck equipped with a snow blade. The board has set reserved prices for these items. Interested parties should send their bids to Amy Chapman, care of the Spickard Special Road District, P.O. Box 134, Spickard.

In a recent meeting, the board approved a motion to make the annual bank payment for the motor grader. Additionally, Griffin Asphalt of Trenton has been contracted to carry out patchwork on 2nd Street in Spickard. The road district tax levy was also approved during the session.

The district is currently in the market for a motor grader operator and a maintenance worker. Compensation will be determined based on the candidate’s performance and experience. Resumes for these positions should be directed to Amy Chapman at the road district, Box 134, Spickard.

Furthermore, there is a vacancy on the Spickard Special Road District Board. The position is for a three-year term. Interested individuals can reach out for more information or to sign up by calling 660-654-2815.

