Spickard Special Road District dissolution discussed by Grundy County Commissioners

The Grundy County Commission reports Grundy County Road and Bridge is working on bridge maintenance in Liberty Township. The department is to finish bridge maintenance in Madison Township, weather permitting.

Jerry and Tammy Brundage, on behalf of the Spickard Special Road District, met with the Grundy County Commission Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019, to talk about the road district’s possible dissolution.

Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says the discussion involved clarification of state statutes and asking procedural questions on submitting the proper petition.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares