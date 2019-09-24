Spickard Special Road District dissolution discussed by Grundy County Commissioners

Local News September 24, 2019September 24, 2019 KTTN News
Grundy County Courthouse Trenton Missouri

The Grundy County Commission reports Grundy County Road and Bridge is working on bridge maintenance in Liberty Township. The department is to finish bridge maintenance in Madison Township, weather permitting.

Jerry and Tammy Brundage, on behalf of the Spickard Special Road District, met with the Grundy County Commission Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019, to talk about the road district’s possible dissolution.

Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says the discussion involved clarification of state statutes and asking procedural questions on submitting the proper petition.

Post Views: 23
Share2
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
2 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News