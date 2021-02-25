Spickard school superintendent unsure when students will be able to return to school

Reddit Share Pin Share 13 Shares

Since last week, Spickard R-2 School students have not met at the school due to a frozen water pipe. Superintendent Kristi Weldon notes the pipe is under the road on city property near the school.

Classes were not held on February 19th, and school was held at the Spickard First Christian Church on February 22nd. Students had alternative methods of instruction days February 23rd through 25th.

Weldon is not sure when students will be able to return to the Spickard School and says if there is no water at the school, no classes will be held there.

Related