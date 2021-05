Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Spickard R-2 School District has announced a math teacher at Ridgeway R-5 has been hired as Spickard’s Superintendent/principal for 2021-2022.

Erica Eakes will begin the position on July 1, 2021, and will succeed Doctor Kristi Weldon, who resigned earlier this year. Eakes’s salary has not been announced.

