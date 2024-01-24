Spickard school board reviews Comprehensive School Improvement Plan

Share To Your Social Network

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved Angela Hagan as the new board secretary on January 22. Hagan was also sworn into the position.

A transfer from local funds to reimburse federal funds for adult meals during the first semester was approved by the board. The transfer amounted to $385.60 for breakfast and $1,541.48 for lunch.

The board approved budget amendments, resulting in total revenues of $1,250,307.61 and expenditures of $1,147,762.98.

The 2024-2025 academic calendar was discussed and will be finalized at the board’s February meeting.

During the meeting, the board reviewed the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan score and discussed goals without making any updates.

Superintendent Erica Eakes reported that Sophia Persell was named the December Top Pirate, and Tami Watt was recognized as the December Top Teammate.

Eakes noted that Spickard R-2 has missed five and a half days of school so far, utilizing three alternative methods of instruction days.

There was a water line break in the kitchen last week, Eakes reported. Repairs were promptly made, and normal operations have resumed.

The school has scheduled four elementary basketball games and one tournament starting February 15.

It was announced that the Spickard Spelling Bee will take place on January 24 at 2 p.m. The Grundy County Spelling Bee is scheduled for February 2 at 1 p.m.

The Spickard Top Pirate Assembly is set for January 31 at 3:25 p.m. The First Mate Lunch will follow on February 2 at 11:30 a.m.

The Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will meet on February 6 at 4 p.m. The PTO Winter Carnival is scheduled for February 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

School will not be in session on February 12 due to teacher in-service and on February 19 in observance of Presidents Day.

Related