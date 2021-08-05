Spickard resident arrested on drug allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on August 4 on three felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Thirty-four-year-old Clifford Eric Dean Neff’s bond is $30,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on August 24.

Court documents accuse Neff of distributing methamphetamine in Grundy County one time in March and twice in April. Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett considers Neff a prior and persistent drug offender. Neff was found guilty in February 2019 of two separate counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

