Spickard R-2 Board of Education to seek bids for third floor restroom installation

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education June 8th approved requesting bids for services to install a restroom on the third floor.

A milk bid was awarded to Prairie Farms. Bids were tabled for propane, diesel, and gas until the July meeting.

The board approved implementing iReady for reading and math assessments and interventions.

The 2023-2024 student and faculty and staff handbooks were approved.

Approval was given to the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan draft being submitted to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The board also approved the 2023-2024 Safe Return to School and Continuity of Services Plan and Alternative Methods of Instruction Plan.

Budget year-end amendments were approved. They resulted in total revenues of $1,289,030.11 and total expenditures of $1,203,079.82.

The board approved reimbursement to the Federal Food Service for adult meals for the second semester. That included $454.40 for breakfast and $1,662.52 for lunch.

Extra duty contracts were awarded to Shelly Porter as the After School Club coordinator, Deva Lanning for mentoring, and Amy Glenn as curriculum coordinator.

It was announced the May Top Pirate was Alice Tharp.

Related