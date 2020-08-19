Spickard R-2 Board of Education sets tuition rate for upcoming school year

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education set the tuition rate for 2020-2021. On the evening of Monday, August 17th, Superintendent Doctor Kristi Weldon reports it was set at $3,600, with each additional student at $1,000.

There was a motion to approve having a school nurse part-time at the school Mondays and Fridays.

Sonoco Plastics of Chillicothe made a donation of $500, which was used to buy Chromebook bags for students. The State Emergency Management Agency donated 500 face masks.

Spickard will have teacher in-service days August 25th and 26th. The first day for students will be August 27th. School will dismiss at 1 o’clock on the first day.

An audit is scheduled for August 26th.

