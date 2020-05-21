Spickard R-2 Board of Education relieves Superintendent of contract; applications now being accepted

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education this week approved relieving Superintendent/Principal Jonnie Beavers of her contract for the 2020-2021 school year. That leaves the superintendent/principal position open.

Beavers says applicants must have a certificate or be working on a certification as a principal or specialist. The district asks for references, a cover letter, and a resume with the application. Previous administrative experience is preferred. Applications will be accepted at the Spickard School until June 12th. Contact the school for more information at 660-485-6121.

The board also approved increasing non-certified staff pay by $1 per hour. Beavers notes the non-certified staff includes the custodian, cooks, Parents as Teachers instructor, and bookkeeper.

Jackie White was hired as the Parents as Teachers instructor.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares