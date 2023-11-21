Spickard R-2 Board of Education approves insurance renewal with Blue Cross Blue Shield, and election dates

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education, in its recent meeting on November 20th, approved a health insurance renewal with Blue Cross Blue Shield, marking a 4.9% increase in rates. The district maintains its commitment to employee benefits by covering 75% of the monthly premium, leaving 25% for the employees.

In financial matters, the Board approved the Missouri United School Insurance Council’s annual property tax assessment for payment in December, amounting to $18,890.

Looking ahead to the April 2nd election, the Board announced filing dates for candidates interested in two three-year terms and one two-year term on the Board. Candidacy registration will commence on December 5th at the superintendent’s office and will be open during regular business hours – weekdays from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM. Notably, candidate filing will be closed on December 18th and 25th, and during days when the office is shut due to inclement weather or sickness. The final day for filing is slated for December 26th, with extended office hours from noon to 5:00 PM.

Further, the Board adopted the 2023-2024 Literacy Plan and reviewed the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan goals, noting satisfactory progress in all areas.

The district’s assurance checklist was also reviewed, confirming compliance with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s requirements. Superintendent Erica Eakes will be submitting this checklist for official review.

In recognition of student and staff achievements, October’s Top Pirate was awarded to Emmitt Marrs, with Jessica Wilson being named Top Teammate.

The Board discussed community engagement and outreach activities, including a successful veterans assembly attended by twenty-four guests and a well-received Parent Teacher Organization’s trunk or treat event with eighteen tables. Superintendent Eakes highlighted the success of the Friendsgiving meal and silent auction, with funds raised surpassing the PTO’s target. Additionally, she reflected positively on the all-school field trip to the Shrine Circus in Independence, noting it as a success for both students and staff.

As the year-end approaches, the school calendar includes the “Top Pirate Assembly” on November 30th at 3:25 PM, a “First Mate Lunch” on December 1st at 11:30 AM, and a holiday concert on December 8th at 5:30 PM. The second quarter will conclude on December 15th, accompanied by a Christmas meal and an early dismissal at 1:00 PM. School activities will resume on January 4th after the Thanksgiving break from November 22nd through 24th.