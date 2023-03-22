Spickard R-2 Board of Education announces results of meeting on March 21st

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education March 21st voted to renew all certified staff contracts for next school year. The resignation was accepted for Music Teacher Diann Barnes.

Certified and non-certified salary schedules were tabled until the April meeting.

Grow Your Own Scholarships were awarded to Shelly Porter for $900 and Jasmine Allen for $2,500.

Board policies were adopted. They involved support services, facilities development, personnel, and negotiations.

The board approved budget amendments. They brought total revenues budgeted to $1,223,977.12 and expenditures to $1,128,883.44.

Spickard R-2 scored 80.3% on its Annual Performance Report. Superintendent Erica Eakes said she is proud of the score and reiterated that the score does not measure all of the good things done with students on a daily basis. She added that the district will continue to focus on what is best for its students and their growth.

The board discussed the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan Committee and roles assigned. There was also discussion on possible goals in the areas of literacy, student achievement, strategic planning, climate and culture of the building, and hiring highly qualified staff.

Eakes announced Tami Watt accepted the first and second grade position for next school year.

The February Top Pirate was Tyler Canady.

The bus passed an inspection at Princeton.

The School Safety Grant was discussed as well as Spickard R-2’s application based on a needs assessment.

Summer projects were also discussed. They include moving the playground to the west side of the building.

The April board meeting was moved to from April 17th to the 18th at 6 o’clock.

