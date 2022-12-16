Spickard R-2 Board of Education announces meeting results from December 15, 2022

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 annual audit on December 15th.

A transfer was approved of $35,000 from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund.

Budget amendments were approved. Revenues now total $1,153,492, and expenditures now total $1,122,218.

The board passed a resolution opposing open enrollment.

The Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan was approved. No changes were made.

The January board meeting was moved. It will be January 23rd instead of January 16th.

The playground project was discussed. Spickard R-2 should receive the final plans next week.

There have not been any candidate applications for the three seats available for the April 4th election. Candidate filing ends December 27th. The school office will be open that day from 1 to 5 o’clock.

School will not be in session from December 19th through January 3rd. There will be a teacher in-service day on January 3rd. Classes will resume on January 4th.

The Top Pirate and Honor Roll Assembly will be in the gym on January 5th at 3:15.

