Spickard R-2 Board of Education addresses a number of issues at Monday meeting

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education on September 20, 2021, approved changing the custodian position from part-time to full-time.

Paula Fagan was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board. Superintendent Erica Eakes reports the term will go until the election in April. Fagan was the only applicant for the position. Eakes says the position was previously filled by Alexis Sturgeon, who did not attend three consecutive meetings. Sturgeon replaced Jesse Richmond, who died in December.

The board adopted the 2021-2022 Professional Development Plan. Adoption of the 2021-2022 Crisis Response Plan was tabled until the October meeting.

A boiler back-flow test will be on October 1st. Repairs to the boiler were tabled until accepting bids for a new roof on the cafeteria section of the school.

Eakes reported 28 students are enrolled at Spickard. That includes seven in kindergarten, six in first and second grades, seven in third and fourth grades, and eight in fifth and sixth grades.

The Top Pirate of the Month for September was third-grader Bentley Holland.

Shelly Porter will be the after-school program coordinator. Plans are on track to begin the program in October.

Student diagnostic testing in reading and math will be through September 24th. School pictures will be taken by Bailey’s on September 29th.

The end of the first quarter is October 15th. Parent-teacher conferences are on October 18th. No school will be held for Spickard on October 22nd.

