Spickard man life-flighted after crash on Highway 36 near Brookfield

The Highway Patrol reports a Spickard man was transported to a hospital by air ambulance following accidents west of Brookfield.

A car, driven by 20-year-old Triston Walmsley of Spickard, was reportedly stopped sideways on westbound U. S. Highway 36 east of Route TT due to a prior crash when a westbound minivan, driven by 34-year-old Heather Myers of Mexico, Missouri, struck the car in the driver’s side.

The Patrol notes Myers was unable to see Walmsley’s vehicle before hitting it.

About a minute later, 52-year-old Randy Paredes of Goshen, Indiana was reportedly unable to stop the westbound recreational vehicle he drove and struck the minivan in the rear. The car and minivan were totaled, and the RV received moderate damage.

An air ambulance transported Walmsley to the University Hospital of Columbia, and the Patrol notes he did not wear a safety device at the time of his accident. An ambulance transported Myers to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield. The Patrol reports Paredes did not sustain any injuries.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance, as well as the Brookfield Police and Fire Departments, assisted with the accidents.