Spickard man injured after striking truck west of Galt

The Highway Patrol reports a Spickard man sustained moderate injuries when the car he drove struck a pickup truck that slowed for animals in the road three miles west of Galt on Friday night.

Emergency medical services transported 65-year-old Randall Dell to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. Pickup driver 50-year-old Edmundo Garrido-Camona of Kingston, Illinois was not reported injured.

The vehicles traveled east on Highway 6 when the truck slowed, and the car ran into the truck’s rear. Both came to rest in the road, with the car totaled and the pickup receiving minor damage.

The Patrol notes Dell did not wear a safety device while Garrido-Camona did.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

