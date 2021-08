Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Spickard man accused of causing physical pain to a relative has been charged with felony third-degree domestic assault.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 21-year-old Hunter David Krawitz was arrested on August 8. Bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on August 24.

Court documents accuse Krawitz of kicking someone on the leg and grabbing him by the neck, choking him. Krawitz resided with the person, and they are related by blood.

Related