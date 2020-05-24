Spickard man arrested in Harrison County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Spickard man in Harrison County Friday morning for being a fugitive from out of state and having a Nebraska felony warrant on failure to appear in court.

Twenty-nine year old David Deming is accused of failing to appear on original charges of burglary, two counts of possession of substance, false reporting, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Patrol notes he also has a probation violation warrant for parole absconder, violations of residency, and possession of a controlled substance. He was also accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deming was transported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

