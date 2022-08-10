Spickard man arrested after reportedly damaging a pickup, inuring an individual and threatening a law enforcement officer

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Spickard resident was arrested on August 9th after an alleged incident in July in which he reportedly damaged a pickup truck, injured someone, and threatened a law enforcement officer.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 32-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with the felonies of first-degree property damage, third-degree assault, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He has also been charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespass.

Bond was set at $30,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on August 23rd.

Court documents accuse Duncan of damaging a 1997 Ford Ranger, which was owned by Terry Duncan, by hitting the vehicle with a metal pole, breaking the windshield, and causing dents to the truck body. He is also accused of striking Thomas Chrisman by striking him in the head with a metal pole.

The court information says Duncan threatened the use of violence, stating he was going to kill Deputy Caleb Ireland, who was making a detention of Duncan for assault and property damage.

Duncan also allegedly unlawfully entered the property at 511 Pine Street in Spickard.