Spickard Fire Protection District responds to brush fire that burns 100 acres

The Spickard Fire Protection District responded to a brush fire on November 1st that burned about 100 acres at 1033 Route NN.

Firefighter Melody Chapman reports some boxes were being burned at the property owned by Tony Bennett, and the fire got into the timber.

Spickard had two brush trucks, a pumper, and a tanker on the scene. The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District assisted and also had two brush trucks.

No injuries were reported, and no buildings were damaged.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately three to four hours.

Chapman advises residents to not burn until there is more rain. She also asks residents to not throw out cigarette butts.