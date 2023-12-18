Spickard Fire Protection District responds to a grass and brush fire

The Spickard Fire Protection District responded to a grass and brush fire west of Spickard on Friday afternoon, December 15. Melody Chapman from the fire department reported that approximately four acres burned at Artie Simpson’s residence on Northwest 12th Avenue.

Chapman stated that a brush pile was ignited, leading to an uncontrolled fire. The blaze approached several buildings, but firefighters successfully extinguished it before any structural damage occurred. There were no buildings damaged and no injuries were reported.

The Spickard Fire Protection District deployed two pumpers, two brush trucks, and one tanker to the scene.

Chapman noted that firefighters remained on-site for approximately an hour and a half.