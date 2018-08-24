Spickard Fall Festival slated for September 6th through 9th

The Spickard Fall Festival will be held September 6th through 9th.

Exhibits for the “Fun in the Fall” themed event can be checked in at the Wise Community Center that Thursday afternoon, September 6th and the morning of September 7th. A scarecrow contest is also slated for Thursday, September 6th.

Friday’s activities include a country store in the Wise Building, exhibit judging, a balloon launch in the park, games in the park for students, a barbecue sponsored by the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, a cake walk, the crowning of royalty, main stage entertainment, and a 50/50 drawing.

Saturday, the fair board will have a food booth in the park, and exhibits, as well as a country store, will be open in the Wise Building. Also on Saturday, there will be kiddie and adult parades; kids pet and baby shows as well as games in the city park, an adult town scavenger hunt, emergency vehicles at the post office, a barbecue pork and beef supper, a Parent Teacher Organization booth, a performance by Hammer Toe Band from Trenton, a drawing for prizes, and a 50/50 drawing.

Then the Spickard Fall Festival will conclude that Sunday night with a church service in the city park with local talent.

