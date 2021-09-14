Spickard Fall Festival organizers announce results of activities at the festival

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Spickard Fall Festival was held on September 11, 2021, with a multitude of activities for residents. Officials at the festival have announced the results of numerous activities and competitions during the festival.

Kiddie Parade Winners:

Best Electronic Single Rider:

1st Place Cora Brown daughter of Justin and Becca Brown, Princeton

2nd Place Emmitt Chapman son of Amy Chapman and Zach Marrs, Spickard

Best Electronic Group Riders:

1st Place Arizona Youngs and Leona Koehl children of Jesse and Azaria Youngs, St. Joesph and Tiffany and Matt Koehl, Spickard

2nd Place Memphis Youngs and Leilani Youngs children of Jesse and Azaria Youngs, St. Joesph and Colton Youngs, St. Joesph

Adult Parade Winners:

Oldest Woman: Dixie Yates 88 years old, Spickard

Unusual Entry: Lowell Anderson, Grandpa’s Toy Box

Best Organizational Float: Spickard R-II Elementary

Oldest Truck: David Cunningham 1948 Willys Jeep

Oldest Tractor: 1st Place Milo Simpson 1943 John Deere A

Oldest Tractor: 2nd Place Jerry Krody 1947 Farmall

Various Categories:

Best Car: Ed Arndt 1957 Chevy

Best Tractor: Lowell Anderson 1954 Case

Best Horse and Adult Rider: Betty Lee, Spickard

Best Horse and Youth Rider: Sylas Lee, Spickard

Best Mule and Adult Rider: Kellene Krody, Spickard

Best Group of Riders: Riley and Lana Raymo, Spickard

Miscellaneous Entry: Having Fun at Grammies, Ginger and Bill Youngs

Organizers of the event expressed appreciation to Amanda and Kyla Coffman, Spickard Fire Department, Galt Fire Department, JR Roberts, Dave Burkeybile, Spickard R-II Elementary Teachers, Emanuel Hostetler, Walker’s Construction, Tyler Etter, Alan Tharp, Point of No Return, Spickard R-II PTO, Farmer’s Bank, Smithfield, and all others who were too numerous to mention.

