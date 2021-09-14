Spickard Fall Festival organizers announce results of activities at the festival

The Spickard Fall Festival was held on September 11, 2021, with a multitude of activities for residents. Officials at the festival have announced the results of numerous activities and competitions during the festival.
Kiddie Parade Winners:
Best Electronic Single Rider:
- 1st Place Cora Brown daughter of Justin and Becca Brown, Princeton
- 2nd Place Emmitt Chapman son of Amy Chapman and Zach Marrs, Spickard
Best Electronic Group Riders:
- 1st Place Arizona Youngs and Leona Koehl children of Jesse and Azaria Youngs, St. Joesph and Tiffany and Matt Koehl, Spickard
- 2nd Place Memphis Youngs and Leilani Youngs children of Jesse and Azaria Youngs, St. Joesph and Colton Youngs, St. Joesph
Adult Parade Winners:
- Oldest Woman: Dixie Yates 88 years old, Spickard
- Unusual Entry: Lowell Anderson, Grandpa’s Toy Box
- Best Organizational Float: Spickard R-II Elementary
- Oldest Truck: David Cunningham 1948 Willys Jeep
- Oldest Tractor: 1st Place Milo Simpson 1943 John Deere A
- Oldest Tractor: 2nd Place Jerry Krody 1947 Farmall
Various Categories:
- Best Car: Ed Arndt 1957 Chevy
- Best Tractor: Lowell Anderson 1954 Case
- Best Horse and Adult Rider: Betty Lee, Spickard
- Best Horse and Youth Rider: Sylas Lee, Spickard
- Best Mule and Adult Rider: Kellene Krody, Spickard
- Best Group of Riders: Riley and Lana Raymo, Spickard
- Miscellaneous Entry: Having Fun at Grammies, Ginger and Bill Youngs
Organizers of the event expressed appreciation to Amanda and Kyla Coffman, Spickard Fire Department, Galt Fire Department, JR Roberts, Dave Burkeybile, Spickard R-II Elementary Teachers, Emanuel Hostetler, Walker’s Construction, Tyler Etter, Alan Tharp, Point of No Return, Spickard R-II PTO, Farmer’s Bank, Smithfield, and all others who were too numerous to mention.