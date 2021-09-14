Spickard Fall Festival organizers announce results of activities at the festival

Spickard Fall Festival 2021 horses
The Spickard Fall Festival was held on September 11, 2021, with a multitude of activities for residents.  Officials at the festival have announced the results of numerous activities and competitions during the festival.

Kiddie Parade Winners:

Best Electronic Single Rider: 

  • 1st Place Cora Brown daughter of Justin and Becca Brown, Princeton
  • 2nd Place Emmitt Chapman son of Amy Chapman and Zach Marrs, Spickard

Best Electronic Group Riders

  • 1st Place Arizona Youngs and Leona Koehl children of Jesse and Azaria Youngs, St. Joesph and Tiffany and Matt Koehl, Spickard
  • 2nd Place Memphis Youngs and Leilani Youngs children of Jesse and Azaria Youngs, St. Joesph and Colton Youngs, St. Joesph

Adult Parade Winners:

  • Oldest Woman: Dixie Yates 88 years old, Spickard
  • Unusual Entry: Lowell Anderson, Grandpa’s Toy Box
  • Best Organizational Float: Spickard R-II Elementary
  • Oldest Truck: David Cunningham 1948 Willys Jeep
  • Oldest Tractor: 1st Place Milo Simpson 1943 John Deere A
  • Oldest Tractor: 2nd Place Jerry Krody 1947 Farmall

Various Categories:

  • Best Car: Ed Arndt 1957 Chevy
  • Best Tractor: Lowell Anderson 1954 Case
  • Best Horse and Adult Rider: Betty Lee, Spickard
  • Best Horse and Youth Rider: Sylas Lee, Spickard
  • Best Mule and Adult Rider: Kellene Krody, Spickard
  • Best Group of Riders: Riley and Lana Raymo, Spickard
  • Miscellaneous Entry: Having Fun at Grammies, Ginger and Bill Youngs

Organizers of the event expressed appreciation to Amanda and Kyla Coffman, Spickard Fire Department, Galt Fire Department, JR Roberts, Dave Burkeybile, Spickard R-II Elementary Teachers, Emanuel Hostetler, Walker’s Construction, Tyler Etter, Alan Tharp, Point of No Return, Spickard R-II PTO, Farmer’s Bank, Smithfield, and all others who were too numerous to mention.

