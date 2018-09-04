Spickard Fall Festival gets underway Thursday, September 6, 2018

Local News September 4, 2018 KTTN News
Exhibits for the Spickard Fall Festival may be checked in Thursday, September 6 as the Spickard Fall Festival gets underway.

Quilts, needleworks, fruits, vegetables, canned goods, crafts, fine arts, woodworking, flowers, and other items may be checked in at the Wise Community Center from 3 to 6 o’clock. A scarecrow contest will also take place.

Multiple activities are on tap for the Spickard Fall Festival on Friday.

A country store will open in the Wise Building at 8 o’clock Friday morning with exhibits able to be checked in at the Wise Building from 8 o’clock to noon. Exhibit judging will start at 1 o’clock.

A balloon launch will be held in the park at 1 o’clock, and games for students will be in the park from 1 to 2:30.

Farmers State Bank of Northern Missouri of Trenton will sponsor a barbecue Friday evening.  Sloppy joes, hot dogs, polish sausage, baked beans, chips, and desserts will be served starting at 6 o’clock. The cost is $7.00 for adults and $3.50 for children 12 years old and younger.

A cake walk will be held at 7 o’clock with royalty crowned at 8 o’clock. Main stage entertainment will begin at 8:30.

There will be a 50/50 drawing at 9 o’clock with tickets costing $1.00 each or $5.00 for six. Participants must be present to win.

The Spickard Fall Festival continues Saturday with a variety of activities.

The fair board will open a food booth in the park at 7 o’clock Saturday morning. The country store in the Wise Building will open at 8 o’clock. Exhibits open from 8 to 4:30.

Line up for the kiddie and adult parades will start at Walker’s Construction at 10 o’clock. The kiddie parade and judging for the adult parade will begin at 10:30 with the adult parade starting at 11 o’clock.

A kids pet show will be held in the city park from 12:30 to 1 o’clock. An adult scavenger hunt will run from 1 to 2 o’clock. Games will be in the city park from 1 o’clock to 2:30. Fire trucks, the sheriff, and an ambulance will be on display at the post office from 2 o’clock to 2:30 for children.

A baby show for newborns to children three years old will be held in the park with registration starting at 3 o’clock, and the show set to begin at 3:30. There is a $2.00 fee to enter.

A supper of barbecue pork and beef, green beans, cole slaw, potato salad, rolls, and dessert will start at 5 o’clock. The cost is $8.00 for adults and $3.50 for children 12 years old and younger.

The Parent Teacher Organization will have popcorn, cotton candy, and glow sticks starting at 7 o’clock. The Hammer Toe Band from Trenton will perform at 7 o’clock. A drawing for prizes will begin at 9 o’clock with a 50/50 drawing to be held at 10 o’clock. Tickets cost $1.00 each or $5.00 for six. Participants must be present to win.

The Spickard Fall Festival will conclude with a church service Sunday night.

The service will be held in the city park at 7 o’clock featuring local talent with refreshments served after the service.

