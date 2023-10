A Friendsgiving meal will be served at the Spickard R-2 Elementary School in November.

An auction will be held on November 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the meal will be from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Silent auction baskets will be available.

The Friendsgiving meal menu will feature a taco bar, tea, and lemonade. Attendees can pay what they wish and eat at the Spickard School on November 17.