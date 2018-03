During the Spickard R-2 Board of Education meeting Monday evening, it was announced a tax levy will be on the April 3rd ballot. The levy is for 68 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The board also reviewed the Title 1 evaluation and in a closed session, all tenured teachers were offered contracts.

Probationary contracts were offered to Shelly Porter, Terri Holtzclaw, and Olive Smith.

Like this: Like Loading...