Spickard Board of Education sets sixth grade graduation for May 10

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education, February 19, set the date for the sixth-grade graduation. The ceremony will take place in the gym on May 10 at 6 p.m.

Three sixth graders, Jacob Wilson-Hay, Forest Sharp, and Sophia Persell, will graduate.

The board approved the opening of the sick leave pool, leaving it open for future needs. Superintendent Erica Eakes reports that the sick leave pool allows employees to donate sick days to other employees who have exhausted all of their accumulated leave due to health reasons.

Spickard R-2 will distribute the insurance surplus funds from Blue Cross Blue Shield using the same percentage as originally paid, which was 25% to employees and 75% to the employer. The district has not yet determined the exact amount of the insurance surplus.

The board approved a request from alumni to use the gym for the annual alumni reunion on May 11.

Discussion took place regarding the salary schedule and movement toward the $38,000 baseline amount. Eakes will present options at the March board meeting for approval.

The adoption of the 2024-2025 school calendar was tabled until the March meeting.

Eakes announced that the January Top Pirate was Traxton Galvin, and the Top Teammate was Kayla Horton.

Eakes mentioned that the Parent Teacher Organization needs members to help with activities for students throughout the year. Anyone interested should contact Jessica Wilson.

It was announced that the Top Pirate Assembly will be on February 29 at 3:25 p.m. The First Mate Breakfast will be on March 1 at 7:30 a.m.

The third quarter will end on March 8.

Parent Night will be held at the Spickard R-2 game against Laredo on March 12 at 6 p.m.

Spickard R-2 will not have school on March 15 due to a teacher in-service day.

