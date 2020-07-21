Spickard Board of Education sets date for preschool screenings; hires 1st and 2nd-grade teacher

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education accepted bids for windows and propane the evening of Monday, July 20th.

Superintendent Doctor Kristi Weldon reports Quality General Construction will install five new windows in the library for $1,010. Ferrellgas’s bid for propane was accepted for 91 cents per gallon.

The board hired Cassie Holcer as a first and second-grade teacher.

Several churches and organizations were recognized who donated to the back to school event at the Spickard School the evening of August 13th from 5 to 6 o’clock. Weldon says the event will include student registration and a school supply pick up.

A back to school barbecue and open house will be the evening of August 26th from 5:30 to 7 o’clock.

The first day of school for Spickard is scheduled for August 27th. School will dismiss that day at 1 o’clock.

Preschool screenings will take place Friday, July 24th starting at 8 o’clock in the morning. Contact the Spickard School to schedule appointments at 485-6121.

A tax rate hearing will be the evening of August 17th at 5:45. The regular meeting will follow at 6 o’clock.

