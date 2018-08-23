Spickard Board of Education reorganizes

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved its tax levy during a tax rate hearing Monday evening.

The rate was set at $4.2497, which is an increase of 7.66 cents from last year.

During the regular meeting, the board reorganized electing Ruth Ann Shipps as president with Roger Bonnett was elected as vice president. Motions were passed to keep Jesse Richmond as treasurer and Kelli Girdner as secretary.

Superintendent Burnie Schneiderheinze reports the reason for the reorganization was the board losing its president. The board will reorganize again in April 2019.

The transportation agreement with Princeton will continue as there is an eight-year lease on the bus.

